MyKhel Team

The Jaipur Polo Team secured a decisive 8-4 victory over the Suhana All Stars Polo Team in the BM Birla Cup semi-final. This win, achieved at the Rajasthan Polo Club, propels them into the final against Dynamix Achievers. Lance Watson, a standout player from South Africa, was instrumental in this triumph, contributing five goals to ensure his team's advancement.

The match commenced with Jaipur taking an aggressive stance right from the start. Lance Watson initiated the scoring spree in the second minute of the first chukker and followed up with another goal in the sixth minute. Vandit Golecha added to their lead, closing the first chukker with a 3-0 advantage for Jaipur.

In the second chukker, Jaipur maintained their dominance by adding two more goals, extending their lead to 5-0 by halftime. The third chukker saw them further increase their lead with two additional goals. However, Suhana All Stars began to find their footing, scoring three goals through Dhruvpal Godara and Segundo Fernandez Llorente.

During the final chukker, each team managed to score once more. HH Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur netted his second goal of the match, bringing his total for the tournament to 13 goals. For Suhana All Stars, Segundo Fernandez Llorente scored again, marking his second goal of the game.

As the match concluded with an 8-4 scoreline favouring Jaipur, they celebrated another commanding performance. The team is now set to face Dynamix Achievers in the tournament's final at Rajasthan Polo Club. The match is scheduled for October 12, 2025, at 4:30 PM IST.

The Jaipur Polo Team is known for its exceptional talent and royal heritage. They consistently deliver top-tier performances that reflect skill and sportsmanship on the polo field. Their pursuit of excellence continues to uphold Jaipur's rich sporting traditions.