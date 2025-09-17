Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Clash Rescheduled After Boycott Drama, Match To Begin At 7:30 PM UAE Time: Check Timings In IND, PAK

-MyKhel Team

The Jaipur Polo Team kicked off their campaign in the Sawai Man Guard Cup with a decisive 7-4 victory over the Aravali Polo Team at the Rajasthan Polo Club. This win follows their recent success in the Chinkara Polo Championship. The match was marked by an impressive performance from team captain HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur and South African player Lance Watson, who together scored five goals.

Aravali Polo Team put up a fight, scoring four goals. Hurr Ali contributed two goals, while Argentine Juan Martin Juri and Kr. Kuldeep Singh Rathore each added one goal to their team's tally. Despite their efforts, Aravali could not overcome the strong play from Jaipur.

Angad Kalaan also played a crucial role for Jaipur, adding two goals to the scoreboard. His performance continued his excellent form from the Chinkara Polo Championship, helping secure a confident start for his team in this tournament.

The Sawai Man Guard Cup is scheduled from September 15 to 21, 2025, featuring five teams competing for the title. The Jaipur Polo Team will face Aravali Polo again on September 18, 2025, in what promises to be another exciting encounter.

The Jaipur Polo Team is renowned for its skilled players who uphold a legacy rooted in royal traditions. Their precision and teamwork are evident in every match as they strive for excellence on the field. Representing Jaipur's pride, they are known for their relentless pursuit of victory.

Their commitment to high standards makes them a formidable presence in polo, showcasing passion and dedication with every swing of the mallet. This blend of tradition and skill continues to make them a respected team in the sport.