Jamaican sprinter Blake meets Tendulkar in Mumbai

Yohan Blake trains his eyes on gold in Tokyo Olympics

Blake, who is in the megapolis to promote the Road Safety World Series, took to Twitter to inform about the meeting and posted a picture with the master blaster.

"Just had a wonderful chat with the great man at his home in Mumbai. @rsworldseries @sachin_rt," Blake, who has two Olympic gold medals and as many silvers to his credit, wrote on the microblogging site along with a picture with Tendulkar.

The 29-year-old Jamaican sprinter has already made it clear he was eyeing gold in the next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Just had a wonderful chat with the great man at his home in Mumbai.@rsworldseries @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/ZYf0uVipsV — Yohan Blake (@YohanBlake) December 4, 2019