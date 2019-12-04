English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jamaican sprinter Blake meets Tendulkar in Mumbai

By Pti
Jamaican sprinter Blake meets Tendulkar in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec. 4: Ace Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake met legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar at his residence here on Wednesday.

Yohan Blake trains his eyes on gold in Tokyo Olympics

Blake, who is in the megapolis to promote the Road Safety World Series, took to Twitter to inform about the meeting and posted a picture with the master blaster.

"Just had a wonderful chat with the great man at his home in Mumbai. @rsworldseries @sachin_rt," Blake, who has two Olympic gold medals and as many silvers to his credit, wrote on the microblogging site along with a picture with Tendulkar.

The 29-year-old Jamaican sprinter has already made it clear he was eyeing gold in the next year's Tokyo Olympics.

More YOHAN BLAKE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 22:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue