English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Day splits from caddie Williams

By
Steve Williams is often credited as golfs most successful caddie, but former world number one Jason Day has split with the New Zealander.
Steve Williams is often credited as golf's most successful caddie, but former world number one Jason Day has split with the New Zealander.

London, August 12: Jason Day is searching for a new caddie after he elected to part company with Steve Williams.

Regarded as the world's most successful caddie, Williams has worked alongside the likes of Peter Thomson, Greg Norman and Tiger Woods - whose bag he was on for 13 major victories between 1999 and 2011.

Williams had caddied for Day in six tournaments since June's US Open, with the former world number one missing the cut in two of them, including the Open Championship, and securing just one top-10 result.

Day has now decided to end his spell with the 55-year-old, a decision he says was not taken lightly.

"Parting with Steve was a mutual decision and not an easy one to make," Day told AAP.

"He is the ultimate pro; it was a real learning experience being exposed to a caddie who has achieved what Steve has. He has worked with the best."

Day, whose preference to use analytical data seemingly clashed with Williams' more traditional approach, added: "It was a disconnect of old school and new school.

"Steve has become a friend and I have a lot of respect for him. I thank Steve for everything he taught me."

David Lutterus will caddie for Day at the upcoming BMW Championship. The Australian is 50th on the FedEx Cup standings and will need a strong result in order to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship.

Williams was previously reported to have been the highest-paid sportsperson in New Zealand when he was carrying Woods' bag.

More JASON DAY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli's reunion with hundreds
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue