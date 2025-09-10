Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah to Shaheen Afridi - Eight Players who can star for Eight Nations

More sports Jewell Loyd Achieves Milestone Of 6,000 Points In Aces' Record-Breaking Winning Streak Jewell Loyd became the 16th player to score 6,000 points in the WNBA. Her performance helped the Las Vegas Aces secure their 15th consecutive victory against the Chicago Sky. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 10:26 [IST]

Jewell Loyd reached a significant milestone by becoming the 16th player to score 6,000 points. Her 15-point contribution helped the Las Vegas Aces achieve a 92-61 victory over the Chicago Sky. This win extended their winning streak to 15 games, putting them in a strong position for the second seed in the WNBA playoffs.

The Aces, with a record of 29-14, will secure the second seed and home-court advantage through at least the semifinals if they win against Los Angeles on Thursday or if Atlanta loses to Connecticut on Wednesday. Las Vegas holds the tiebreaker over Atlanta. Their current winning streak ties them with the 1998 Houston Comets for the third-longest in WNBA history.

Jackie Young also scored 15 points for Las Vegas, one of six players from the team to reach double figures. Meanwhile, Chicago's Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game due to a back injury. She was previously suspended for making comments about her team's talent and did not play in Sunday's game against Las Vegas.

The Indiana Fever set a new franchise record with their 24th win of the season by defeating the Minnesota Lynx 83-72. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 18 points. The Fever started strong, scoring the first ten points and leading by as many as 24 during the game.

Minnesota rested MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, allowing Jessica Shepherd to start in her place. Shepherd scored 16 points for Minnesota, who finished only two of twenty on three-pointers. Despite locking up the top seed on August 30, Minnesota has struggled recently, going five wins and five losses in their last ten games.

The Seattle Storm clinched their playoff spot with Erica Wheeler's late jumper securing a narrow victory over Golden State Valkyries at 74-73. Wheeler scored a total of 17 points and hit a crucial shot with just under nineteen seconds left on the clock.

Nneka Ogwumike contributed significantly with sixteen points and eight rebounds for Seattle. Brittney Sykes added fourteen points while Skylar Diggins provided ten points along with six assists. Wheeler was particularly effective from beyond the arc, making five out of seven three-point attempts.

Golden State's Janelle Salaun had an opportunity to respond but missed both her attempts after an offensive rebound. Salaun ended up scoring twenty-two points overall for Golden State which made history by reaching playoffs in its inaugural season as an expansion franchise.