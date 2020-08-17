Herman wins Wyndham Championship for third PGA Tour success

The American produced a brilliant seven-under 63 in the final round at the Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina.

Herman finished at 21 under after weekend scores of 61 and 63, ending up a shot clear of Billy Horschel (65).

His weekend score of 124 tied the lowest closing 36-hole total by a winner.

The 42-year-old's triumph was his first of 2020, adding to his 2016 Houston Open success and last year's victory at the Barbasol Championship.

Round 3: 61

Round 4: 63@GoHermie's weekend score of 124 ties the lowest closing 36-hole total by a winner. pic.twitter.com/tMP5nLPUGP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 16, 2020

Kevin Kisner (64), Webb Simpson (65), Doc Redman (68) and Kim Si-woo (70) are tied for third at 18 under.

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, fired a 64 to be among a group tied for ninth.

After making the cut, three-time major winner Jordan Spieth battled on the weekend, a one-over 71 in the final round seeing him finish back at two under and in a share of 72nd place.

Meanwhile, C.T. Pan produced one of the shots of the final round with a hole-in-one at the 16th hole.