English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Herman wins Wyndham Championship for third PGA Tour success

By Dejan Kalinic
Jim Herman

North Carolina, August 17: Jim Herman secured his third PGA Tour victory with a one-stroke win at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday (August 16).

The American produced a brilliant seven-under 63 in the final round at the Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina.

Herman finished at 21 under after weekend scores of 61 and 63, ending up a shot clear of Billy Horschel (65).

His weekend score of 124 tied the lowest closing 36-hole total by a winner.

The 42-year-old's triumph was his first of 2020, adding to his 2016 Houston Open success and last year's victory at the Barbasol Championship.

Kevin Kisner (64), Webb Simpson (65), Doc Redman (68) and Kim Si-woo (70) are tied for third at 18 under.

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, fired a 64 to be among a group tied for ninth.

After making the cut, three-time major winner Jordan Spieth battled on the weekend, a one-over 71 in the final round seeing him finish back at two under and in a share of 72nd place.

Meanwhile, C.T. Pan produced one of the shots of the final round with a hole-in-one at the 16th hole.

More WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,589,682 | World - 21,605,509
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 5:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue