Jinson betters own 1500m national record by winning silver in Berlin, qualifies for World Championships

Johnson clocked 3 minutes 35.24 seconds to finish second behind Joshua Thompson of United States at the Olympic Stadium here.

The earlier national record in the name of the 28-year-old Kerala runner was 3:37.62 which he had clocked at Nijmegen in the Netherlands in June. He also holds the 800m national record (1:45.65).

With his own national record-shattering effort, Jinson also qualified for the World Championships to be held in Doha from September 28 to October 6. The World Championships qualifying time is 3:36.00.

"I was expecting to set a new national record but did not expect to win the silver. I will now go to Colorado in the USA for further training and then to Doha for World Championships," Jinson said after the event.

"I am very happy. But my ultimate aim is to do well in Tokyo 2020."

Jinson had won the 2018 Asian Games gold in 1500m with a time of 3:44.72. ISTAF Berlin is a part of the IAAF World Challenge meetings, the second tier of global one day athletics events. It is the penultimate leg of the IAAF World Challenge meetings this year.