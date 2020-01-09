76ers' Embiid to sit out Celtics showdown with finger injury

Embiid was questionable for Thursday's clash after dislocating his finger in a 120-113 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday (January 6).

The All-Star dislocated his left ring finger in the opening quarter, however, he continued and finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Embiid has been averaging 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for Eastern Conference contenders the 76ers (24-14) this season.