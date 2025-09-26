Joel Embiid Reports Progress After Knee Surgery But No Return Timetable Yet

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: India Create History, Become First Team In This Edition To Achieve THIS Three-Figure Mark

Philadelphia 76ers' centre Joel Embiid is on the road to recovery following knee surgery in April. While he has a plan for his return, he hasn't specified when that will be. During the team's media day, Embiid shared that he's progressing but lacks a clear timeline for getting back on the court. His main aim is to play consistently.

Embiid's last season was cut short after just 19 games, with his final appearance in February. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April. "I want to play. I want to play every single game," said the seven-time All-Star. He acknowledged his misfortune with injuries compared to other NBA players.

Since being named NBA MVP for the 2022-23 season, Embiid has only participated in 64 games. Last season, he averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. This scoring average was notably lower by 10.9 points than the previous season and marked his lowest since the 2019-20 season.

"I've had so many injuries," Embiid admitted, emphasising his determination by saying, "The only thing I've always told myself is you can't give up." His resilience remains strong despite these setbacks.

Fellow teammate Paul George is also recuperating from knee surgery but might be ready for the October 22 opener against the Boston Celtics. George had surgery on his left knee in July and played in 41 games last season, averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists during his first year with Philadelphia.

With both Embiid and George sidelined for much of last season, the team struggled significantly. The Philadelphia 76ers ended with a disappointing record of 24-58 despite starting with high hopes for a championship run.

The upcoming season holds promise as both players work towards their comebacks. Their return could be pivotal in turning around the team's fortunes and achieving their championship goals once more.