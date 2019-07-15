Frittelli earns first PGA Tour title with John Deere win

South African Frittelli carded a seven-under-par 64 to hold off a red-hot Russell Henley and emerge triumphant at 21 under on Sunday (July 14).

Frittelli played steady golf all weekend and made just one bogey throughout the tournament, with the 29-year-old was mistake-free on Saturday and Sunday.

The win will propel Frittelli up the FedEx Cup standings, where he previously sat 153rd and earned him an invitation to next week's Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

It will be the third consecutive Open Championship Frittelli will compete in after missing the cut the two previous seasons.

"It's still sinking in," Frittelli – who will also appear in the first three majors next season – said. "It means a lot. My focus this week was to just try and get some FedEx Cup points and try to move up in that top 125, and now, perspective is going to change big time.

"Jump on that flight and head over to the Open next week. Hopefully, I can be calm by the time I get there. It's going to be a fun flight."

Henley put pressure on Frittelli after rocketing up the standings with the low round of the day – a 10-under-par 61 at TPC Deere Run.

The three-time Tour champion was seeking his first win since 2017 and used a spectacular final round to stay in contention. However, he was unable to leapfrog Frittelli.

A Sunday 61 for @RussHenleyGolf.



✅ Lowest round of his career

✅ Ties lowest final round on TOUR this season

✅ Lowest final round @JDClassic since 1983

✅ 10 birdies today ties his career high for a round

✅ 28 birdies this week sets his new career high#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/qBDYtdJTDG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 14, 2019

Andrew Landry (69) rounded out the top three at 18 under, while Collin Morikawa (66) and Chris Stroud (67) were a stroke further back in a two-way tie for fourth.