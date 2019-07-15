English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Frittelli earns first PGA Tour title with John Deere win

By Opta
Dylan Frittelli

Silvis (USA), July 15: Dylan Frittelli celebrated his maiden PGA Tour title after winning the John Deere Classic by two strokes.

South African Frittelli carded a seven-under-par 64 to hold off a red-hot Russell Henley and emerge triumphant at 21 under on Sunday (July 14).

Frittelli played steady golf all weekend and made just one bogey throughout the tournament, with the 29-year-old was mistake-free on Saturday and Sunday.

The win will propel Frittelli up the FedEx Cup standings, where he previously sat 153rd and earned him an invitation to next week's Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

It will be the third consecutive Open Championship Frittelli will compete in after missing the cut the two previous seasons.

"It's still sinking in," Frittelli – who will also appear in the first three majors next season – said. "It means a lot. My focus this week was to just try and get some FedEx Cup points and try to move up in that top 125, and now, perspective is going to change big time.

"Jump on that flight and head over to the Open next week. Hopefully, I can be calm by the time I get there. It's going to be a fun flight."

Henley put pressure on Frittelli after rocketing up the standings with the low round of the day – a 10-under-par 61 at TPC Deere Run.

The three-time Tour champion was seeking his first win since 2017 and used a spectacular final round to stay in contention. However, he was unable to leapfrog Frittelli.

Andrew Landry (69) rounded out the top three at 18 under, while Collin Morikawa (66) and Chris Stroud (67) were a stroke further back in a two-way tie for fourth.

More PGA TOUR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 4:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue