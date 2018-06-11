Johnson holes out for eagle on final hole to seal St. Jude Classic victory

Johnson, tied for the lead to start the final round, shot a four-under 66 to finish the tournament at 19 under. It was his second win of the season and first since the Tournament of Champions.

In pure Johnson fashion, he finished the tournament off in style by holing out for eagle on the par-four final hole.

It's been two years since Johnson claimed his only major title at the 2016 U.S. Open, and he enters next week's version at Shinnecock Hills in great form.

After a slow start to round four, Johnson made two birdies on the back nine to cruise to victory, his stunning finale adding a touch of gloss to an impressive display.

Andrew Putnam started the day tied for the lead with Johnson — five shots ahead of the field — but a double-bogey on his opening hole and a bogey at the fifth put him in trouble. Putnam added a birdie on the seventh, but it wasn't enough to catch Johnson. He settled for second at 13 under.

J.B. Holmes finished third at nine under after firing a final-round 67 to complete his week with four straight rounds in the 60s.

Phil Mickelson cruised up the leaderboard with a five-under 65 to finish in a tie for 12th at six under. He will be in search of the career Grand Slam next week in New York.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka fell into a tie for 30th at three under after a disappointing three-over 73. After an opening-round 66 he played the next three rounds in one-over par.

Source: OPTA