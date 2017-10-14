Johnson leads star cast for Asia's Major

Bengaluru, October 14: World No.1 Dustin Johnson has confirmed his entry for the WGC-HSBC Champions to be held from October 26 to 29 at Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai.

Other big names to have confirmed their participation for the final World Golf Championship event of the year include defending champion and world No.3 Hideki Matsuyama, No.5 Jon Rahm, No.7 Jason Day and 2017 Tour Championship Winner Xander Schauffele.

The star-studded field also includes the three Olympic medallists, Justin Rose (Gold), Henrik Stenson (Silver), and Matt Kuchar (Bronze), as well as Marc Leishman, winner of the PGA's BMW Championship earlier this month, Brooks Koepka, 2017 US Open Champion, US Ryder Cup star Patrick Reed, 2013 Masters Champion Adam Scott, and fan favourite and five time Major winner Phil Mickelson.

European stars include 10-time European Tour winner Alex Noren, England's Paul Casey, world No. 14 Tommy Fleetwood who is currently leading the European Tour's Race to Dubai, 2010 HSBC Champions winner Francesco Molinari, and five-time European Tour winner Rafael Cabrera Bello.

Qualifying in his own right this year, Li Haotong will head up China's interest, along with six players that still to be nominated by the Chinese Golf Association.