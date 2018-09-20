Jon Jones eligible for UFC return in October

English

Las Vegas, September 20: Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones is eligible to return next month after being handed a 15-month ban for a doping violation.

Jones, 31, tested positive for a prohibited substance before his bout at UFC 214, where he originally beat Daniel Cormier for the title in July last year.

However, the American was later stripped of the title, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) announcing Jones tested positive for Turinabol.

Following a hearing on Saturday (September 15), the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said an independent arbitrator had handed Jones a 15-month sanction after his second violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

"The independent arbitrator found that Jon Jones was not intentionally cheating in this case, and while we thought 18 months was the appropriate sanction given the other circumstances of the case, we respect the arbitrator's decision and believe that justice was served," USADA CEO Travis Tygart said.

"This case is another strong reminder that athletes need to be extremely cautious about the products and supplements they use to ensure they are free of prohibited substances."

Jones' ban began on July 28, 2017 – the day before UFC 214 – making him eligible for a return on October 28 this year.

CSAC previously fined Jones $205,000 and revoked his licence until the conclusion of the disciplinary process administered by USADA.

Jones (22-1) may return as soon as November 3, when UFC 230 will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York.

