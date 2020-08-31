Rahm denies Johnson back-to-back titles with stunning 66-foot putt to win BMW Championship play-off

The world's two best golfers put on a masterclass at the Olympia Fields Country Club, where Rahm prevailed to win the second FedEx Cup play-off event on Sunday (August 30).

Eyeing back-to-back titles and seeking a record sixth FedEx Cup play-offs trophy, Northern Trust champion Johnson forced a sudden-death showdown against Rahm thanks to a clutch birdie putt at the 18th hole.

Johnson – the co-leader overnight alongside Hideki Matsuyama – trailed Rahm by a single stroke heading to the final green and the American star was left with a 43-foot birdie putt to send the tournament into a play-off.

With the flag stick still in the hole and a difficult break down the hill, Johnson struck the ball perfectly as he closed out the final round with a 67 to join Rahm (64) at four under through 72.

However, world number two Rahm responded in the play-off as the pair went back out to play the 18th again – the Spaniard draining a tremendously tough putt to emerge victorious in wild fashion after Johnson's effort ended up just short.

Rahm will head to the lucrative Tour Championship second behind Johnson in the FedEx Cup standings following his second win of the season.

Joaquin Niemann (67) and Matsuyama (69) finished tied for third, two strokes behind Rahm and Johnson, while Tony Finau (65) was a shot further back.

Mackenzie Hughes (71) qualified for the Tour Championship thanks to a tense par on the 72nd hole as the Canadian ended the tournament tied for 10th.

Former world number one and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy – who is set to become a father for the first time – endured another difficult day as he carded a one-over-par 71 to be tied for 12th and seven strokes off the pace.

A perfect putt at the perfect time.



If he misses, he loses.



RIDICULOUS, @DJohnsonPGA. 😲#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/RD638C3Hdf — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 30, 2020

Reigning FedEx Cup champion McIlroy is 12th in the standings as attention turns to the upcoming Tour Championship.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas and his BMW Championship title defence ended with a 68 and a share of 25th position.

As for Tiger Woods, the 15-time major winner failed to qualify for the Tour Championship after his PGA Tour season came to an end on Sunday.

Woods did not come close to securing the top-five finish he needed to take his place in the field at East Lake next week, finishing with a one-over 71 on Sunday.

With the top 30 golfers qualifying for the Tour Championship, Woods could only manage 63rd.