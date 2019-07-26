English
Rahm takes three-stroke lead in Memphis

By Opta
Jon Rahm shot an eight-under 62 with five of his eight birdies coming on his back nine at TPC Southwind
Memphis, July 26: Jon Rahm used a brilliant opening round to grab a three-stroke lead at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Thursday (July 25).

Rahm, who is fresh off a tied for 11th finish at The Open, shot an eight-under 62 with five of his eight birdies coming on his back nine at TPC Southwind.

What was more impressive was his putting as Rahm missed just one putt inside 25 feet during the first round in Memphis, Tennessee. He was a perfect five for five from 15-20 feet.

The Spaniard, still looking for his first WGC win, tied the low round of his PGA Tour career.

But, he has a star-studded field behind him.

There is a five-way tie for second place at five under, with Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson joined by Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith and Shugo Imahira.

Watson's round featured a birdie on his final hole after bogeys on the par-four 10th and 13th holes.

Behind them is a sizable group of Ian Poulter, Thorbjorn Olesen and Tyrrell Hatton, among others, a shot further back.

Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and Billy Horschel are in a five-way tie for 13th at three under and in good position to move up the leaderboard on Friday (July 26).

Jordan Spieth nearly joined the top of the leaderboard after five birdies and just one bogey through 11 holes.

But the American then carded two triple bogeys, making seven at the 12th and 15th holes before finishing with an even-par 70.

World number one Brooks Koepka made a fine start with a 68, while Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson opened with 69s.

Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 5:40 [IST]
