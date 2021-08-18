Rahm: Missing Toyko Olympics 'sucked'

U.S. Open champion Rahm fancied his chances of winning gold, but he was unable to compete in Japan.

The Spaniard, back in action at the Northern Trust this week, also had to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament in June when he held a six-shot lead following a positive COVID-19 test.

Tokyo Olympics: Rahm ruled out as world number one tests positive for COVID-19

He said ahead of his first start since The Open: "This [positive test before the Olympics] was a little harder to digest than Memorial, because I've done everything the system tells me to do."

Rahm added: "I understand it's a weird case because I tested negative so quickly and tested negative and tested negative all throughout the UK, and I get here [the United States] and the test is positive.

Rahm forced to withdraw from Memorial Tournament after positive COVID-19 test

"It really is unfortunate. It sucked because I wanted to represent Spain. I wanted to play that one. I wanted to hopefully give Spain a medal.

"I was wishing for a gold medal, but just being part of that medal count for the country would have been huge. It was more devastating in that sense. I was more in the mindset of playing for them more than me."

Rahm will tee off on Thursday fifth in the FedExCup standings as he eyes a glorious end to a season in which he won a first major title.