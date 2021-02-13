Jordan Spieth leads at halfway mark at Pebble Beach

Spieth, who finished tied for fourth at the Phoenix Open last week, carded a five-under 67 on Spyglass Hill Golf Course in California on Friday (February 12).

The American started his second round on the back nine before four birdies on his final six holes lifted him into 12 under.

Spieth is winless since 2017, but the three-time major champion seems to be recapturing some form, with his 36-hole score of 132 his lowest on the PGA Tour since the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge.

The 2017 champion sits a shot ahead of Daniel Berger, who fired a six-under 66 on Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Henrik Norlander is at outright third at 10 under after shooting a 70 on Spyglass Hill.

Overnight leader Patrick Cantlay (73) slipped back into a tie for fourth alongside Tom Lewis (69) and Paul Casey (67), while Russell Knox (70) is at eight under.

Jason Day, runner-up in 2018, carded another 69 to be at six under, a shot behind Brian Stuard (71), Maverick McNealy (69), Cameron Percy (70), Nate Lashley (72), Tom Hoge (70) and Akshay Bhatia (73).

Day has endured a difficult start to the year, missing the cut in his two events to begin 2021.