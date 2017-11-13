Jose Aldo set to face Max Holloway in UFC 218 main event

Bengaluru, November 13: Jose Aldo gets his wish, a second shot at featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 218 hosted by Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on December 2.

After Frankie Edgar announced earlier this week that he would be unable to compete in Detroit, the company had to find a quick replacement to take on the champion in three weeks.

Much deserving names such as Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega were being discussed, but the UFC made a decision to go with Aldo.

Hey @BlessedMMA,I want my title back. I deserve the rematch. Let’s make this happen @ufc — Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) November 9, 2017

Things didn't end well for Aldo the last time he encountered the UFC featherweight champion. But, Aldo will hope for better end result this time around as he steps in for an injured Edgar.

Aldo has not fought since his loss to Holloway via third-round TKO back at UFC 212 in June this year. While, this will be Holloway's first title defense as he looks to extend a 11 fight winning streak.

It is what it is pic.twitter.com/LmtqCmkWec — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2017

Prior to the UFC 212 headliner loss, the Brazilian legend defeated Edgar in a rematch at UFC 200 to claim the interim featherweight title while then champion Conor McGregor was busy making a switch to 155 pounds.

Considering Aldo was unable to get past Holloway's pressuring offense just five months ago, it's going to be very difficult for the former UFC champ to get the best of "Blessed" on just three weeks notice.

UFC 218 is also set to feature a premier heavyweight showdown between former title challenger Alistair Overeem and rising contender Francis Ngannou. A lightweight battle between former champions Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez will also feature on the main card.

This is how the main card of UFC 218 looks for now:

Max Holloway (c) Vs Jose Aldo - Featherweight title

Alistair Overeem Vs Francis Ngannou - Heavyweight

Henry Cejudo Vs Sergio Pettis - Flyweight

Eddie Alvarez Vs Justin Gaethje - Lightweight

Tecia Torres Vs Michelle Waterson - Women's strawweight