English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Joshna Chinappa crashes out of Tournament of Champions

By
Joshna Chinappa
Joshna Chinappa went down fighting to Raneem El Welily

New York, Janaury 23: India's campaign at the JP Morgan Tournament of Champions come to a grinding halt after Joshna Chinappa's third-round loss to Egyptian world No.1 Raneem El Welily at the Grand Central Terminal Squash courts.

Chinappa, the world No.14 had defeated Belgium's Tinne Gilis in round two and picked up where she left off there as she outclassed El Welily in the opening game by taking the ball in short to great effect.

However, El Welily came back in the next three games to claim an 6-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-8 victory which sends the 32-year-old out at the third round stage.

Earlier, in the men's section Saurav Ghosal had pulled out in the third round due to a calf injury, thereby ending India's challenge in the Professional Squash Association World Tour event.

"How good was she today?," said El Welily.

"She was unbelievable, absolutely fantastic and slotting shots all over. I had to retrieve a lot today and I'm really glad that I managed to push myself after that first game. I was a bit flat and she was really fired up.

"I'm really happy with how I came onto court in the second game and with the way I switched the mental side around."

Result - Women's Third Round: JP Morgan Tournament of Champions
Raneem El Welily (EGY) bt Joshna Chinappa (IND) 3-1: 6-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-8 (39m)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 11:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue