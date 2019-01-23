Joshna Chinappa crashes out of Tournament of Champions

Chinappa, the world No.14 had defeated Belgium's Tinne Gilis in round two and picked up where she left off there as she outclassed El Welily in the opening game by taking the ball in short to great effect.

However, El Welily came back in the next three games to claim an 6-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-8 victory which sends the 32-year-old out at the third round stage.

She had to come from behind, but World No.1 @RaneemElWelily has booked her @ToCSquash quarters sport in New York 🇺🇸



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/HYIHo4b49n #ToCSquash #ToC19 pic.twitter.com/C6WXkiXTfE — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) January 21, 2019

Earlier, in the men's section Saurav Ghosal had pulled out in the third round due to a calf injury, thereby ending India's challenge in the Professional Squash Association World Tour event.

"How good was she today?," said El Welily.

"She was unbelievable, absolutely fantastic and slotting shots all over. I had to retrieve a lot today and I'm really glad that I managed to push myself after that first game. I was a bit flat and she was really fired up.

"I'm really happy with how I came onto court in the second game and with the way I switched the mental side around."

Result - Women's Third Round: JP Morgan Tournament of Champions

Raneem El Welily (EGY) bt Joshna Chinappa (IND) 3-1: 6-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-8 (39m)