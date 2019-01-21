English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Saurav Ghosal crashes out of Tournament of Champions

By
Saurav Ghosal
Calf injury ended Saurav Ghosal's campaign in the Tournament of Champions.

New York, January 21: India's No.1 Saurav Ghosal has crashed out of the 2019 JP Squash Morgan Tournament of Champions after a calf injury brought his third round fixture against world No.7 Paul Coll to a premature end at New York's Grand Central Terminal.

Kolkata-based Ghosal, who beat New Zealand's Campbell Grayson in the second round, was aiming to reach the last 16 of the PSA Platinum event for the first time since 2015 and contested a gruelling opening game against Coll which lasted 31 minutes.

But the 32-year-old suffered a 12-14 defeat to go a game behind and was unable to continue into the second after the calf injury he carried into the tournament flared up once again.

"It was a 31 minute game, so it was a long game, there were a lot of decisions and reviews at the end," said Coll afterwards.

"You never want to win like that. I hope he (Ghosal) is right for the World Championships in a month. He is a great player and it was a tough, tough game.

"It was a tough match and I prepared mentally for it and that takes its toll. I will recover, see the physio and get fit for the next match."

Result (Men's Third Round): 2019 JP Morgan Tournament of Champions
(7) Paul Coll (NZL) bt Saurav Ghosal (IND): 14-12 ret (37m).

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue