Saurav Ghosal crashes out of Tournament of Champions

Kolkata-based Ghosal, who beat New Zealand's Campbell Grayson in the second round, was aiming to reach the last 16 of the PSA Platinum event for the first time since 2015 and contested a gruelling opening game against Coll which lasted 31 minutes.

But the 32-year-old suffered a 12-14 defeat to go a game behind and was unable to continue into the second after the calf injury he carried into the tournament flared up once again.

.@paulcollsquash advances to the quarters after @SauravGhosal retires due to injury#ToC19 MR3: Paul Coll 🇳🇿3-0 Saurav Ghosal 🇮🇳 14-12, 0-0 rtd. pic.twitter.com/48wrHtPdPY — ToC Squash (@ToCSquash) January 20, 2019

"It was a 31 minute game, so it was a long game, there were a lot of decisions and reviews at the end," said Coll afterwards.

"You never want to win like that. I hope he (Ghosal) is right for the World Championships in a month. He is a great player and it was a tough, tough game.

"It was a tough match and I prepared mentally for it and that takes its toll. I will recover, see the physio and get fit for the next match."

Result (Men's Third Round): 2019 JP Morgan Tournament of Champions

(7) Paul Coll (NZL) bt Saurav Ghosal (IND): 14-12 ret (37m).