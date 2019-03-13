English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Joshna Chinappa storms into quarterfinals of Black Ball Open

By
Joshna Chinappa
Joshna Chinappa continued her impressive run in the PSA tournament. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, March 13: India's Joshna Chinappa stunned England's No.1 Sarah-Jane Perry 11-4, 6-11, 14-12, 11-9 to storm into the quarterfinals of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Black Ball Open in Cairo, Egypt.

Joshna, who had upset Malaysia's eight-time world champion Nicol David 11-8, 11-6, 12-10 in the round-of-16, continued her impressive run in the $107,000 prize-money tournament being held at Cairo's Black Ball Sporting Club.

For a place in the semifinals, Joshna will take on New Zealand's world No.5 Joelle King, who rallied to Wales' world No.10 Tesni Evans 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-8.

India's No.1 Joshna had not secured a victory over the Englishwoman since the 2012 Chennai Open, with Perry winning the last three encounters.

However, the Chennia-based girl made sure to reverse her bad fortune as she prevailed in a tight battle to win in 50 minutes.

"It was a hard game from the beginning until the end," Joshna told PSA website following her victory.

"It was really close in all the games and I'm fortunate to be on the winning side.

"What made the difference today was I think that I was a bit better mentally that I have been in our previous matches. I was more focused, more consistent, and I was able to withstand long rallies," the 32-year-old added.

Pre-quarterfinal results

Raneem El Welily (EGY) bt Rowan Elaraby (EGY) 3-0: 11-5, 13-11, 11-4 (30m)

Laura Massaro (ENG) bt Yathreb Adel (EGY) 3-0: 11-6, 11-8, 11-5 (24m)

Nouran Gohar (EGY) bt Salma Hany (EGY) 3-0: 11-5, 11-3, 11-9 (31m)

Hania El Hammamy (EGY) bt Nour El Tayeb (EGY) 3-0: 12-10, 12-10, 11-4 (32m)

Joelle King (NZL) bt Tesni Evans (WAL) 3-1: 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-8 (51m)

Joshna Chinappa (IND) bt Sarah-Jane Perry (ENG) 3-1: 11-4, 6-11, 14-12, 11-9 (50m)

Camille Serme (FRA) bt Joey Chan (HKG) 3-0: 11-3, 11-6, 11-4 (25m)

Nour El Sherbini (EGY) bt Alison Waters (ENG) 3-0: 11-5, 12-10, 11-3 (27m)

Quarterfinals draw

Raneem El Welily (EGY) v Laura Massaro (ENG)

Nouran Gohar (EGY) v Hania El Hammamy (EGY)

Joelle King (NZL) v Joshna Chinappa (IND)

Camille Serme (FRA) v Nour El Sherbini (EGY)

(With PSA inputs)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: JUV 3 - 0 ATM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 10:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue