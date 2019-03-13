Joshna Chinappa storms into quarterfinals of Black Ball Open

Joshna, who had upset Malaysia's eight-time world champion Nicol David 11-8, 11-6, 12-10 in the round-of-16, continued her impressive run in the $107,000 prize-money tournament being held at Cairo's Black Ball Sporting Club.

For a place in the semifinals, Joshna will take on New Zealand's world No.5 Joelle King, who rallied to Wales' world No.10 Tesni Evans 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-8.

India's No.1 Joshna had not secured a victory over the Englishwoman since the 2012 Chennai Open, with Perry winning the last three encounters.

However, the Chennia-based girl made sure to reverse her bad fortune as she prevailed in a tight battle to win in 50 minutes.

"It was a hard game from the beginning until the end," Joshna told PSA website following her victory.

🗣️ "I think I was a bit better mentally than I have been in our previous matches. I was more focused, more consistent and I was able to stand long rallies."



"It was really close in all the games and I'm fortunate to be on the winning side.

Pre-quarterfinal results

Raneem El Welily (EGY) bt Rowan Elaraby (EGY) 3-0: 11-5, 13-11, 11-4 (30m)

Laura Massaro (ENG) bt Yathreb Adel (EGY) 3-0: 11-6, 11-8, 11-5 (24m)

Nouran Gohar (EGY) bt Salma Hany (EGY) 3-0: 11-5, 11-3, 11-9 (31m)

Hania El Hammamy (EGY) bt Nour El Tayeb (EGY) 3-0: 12-10, 12-10, 11-4 (32m)

Joelle King (NZL) bt Tesni Evans (WAL) 3-1: 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-8 (51m)

Joshna Chinappa (IND) bt Sarah-Jane Perry (ENG) 3-1: 11-4, 6-11, 14-12, 11-9 (50m)

Camille Serme (FRA) bt Joey Chan (HKG) 3-0: 11-3, 11-6, 11-4 (25m)

Nour El Sherbini (EGY) bt Alison Waters (ENG) 3-0: 11-5, 12-10, 11-3 (27m)

Quarterfinals draw

Raneem El Welily (EGY) v Laura Massaro (ENG)

Nouran Gohar (EGY) v Hania El Hammamy (EGY)

Joelle King (NZL) v Joshna Chinappa (IND)

Camille Serme (FRA) v Nour El Sherbini (EGY)

(With PSA inputs)