Julio Cesar Chavez: Cinco de Mayo fights were special thanks to Mexican support

The legendary three-weight world champion had 115 bouts in a career that spanned 25 years, some of which were staged close to May 5, a special date in Mexico's history as it commemorates their victory over the French Empire.

Chavez recalls fondly the love he felt from his fellow countrymen when campaigning on American soil, as was the case for his memorable rematch with Frankie Randall on May 7, 1994.

Randall had claimed the WBC light-welterweight title in January of that year, handing his rival a first loss.

However, the dethroned champion claimed the belt back less than five months later, awarded victory after the bout was stopped because of a cut over his right eye.

Yet he insists wins and losses are not his most cherished memory from such occasions in May, instead dwelling on the respect he gained for his efforts in the ring.

"I fought many times in May representing all Mexicans," Chavez said during an appearance on Matchroom Boxing show Peleamundo, hosted by Jessie Vargas.

"It's something very, very special, something very beautiful feeling the love, the support from all the Mexican Americans that lived in the United States.

"Above all, the Mexicans, they truly are the ones who support other Mexicans who go and triumph in the United States. For them it's something great that one can represent them. I always tried to represent them in the best way. Fortunately, I gained their respect, but above all, I won the love of the people, nobody can take it away from me.

"They were great, they were huge for me because I always had the support of all the Mexicans that moved there. I don't even remember any more if I won or lost, I think I won more than I lost! "The one thing I'm left with is with the joy that I gave to the Mexicans there, the euphoria with which they received me, they presented me, and they followed me. I always have that."

Saul Alvarez has continued the tradition of Mexican's fighting on Cinco de Mayo weekend in recent years, including beating Chavez's son - Julio Cesar Chavez Jr - in 2017.

However, plans for Canelo to be in action during the month this year - with Billy Joe Saunders reportedly lined up as an opponent - had to be shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.