Thomas replaces Johnson as world number one

Thomas carded a six-under 66 in the final round at The Players Championship to finish tied for 11th, a shot ahead of Johnson, in the tournament won by Webb Simpson

With the result, the US PGA Championship winner was confirmed as the new world number one.

Thomas, 25, became the 21st player to be number one since the rankings started in 1986.

An eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, Thomas has two top-10 finishes in majors, including his success at Quail Hollow last year.

The American has enjoyed a strong start to 2018, winning the Honda Classic as one of four top-10 results in 10 events.