Kapil joins Shubhankar, Bhullar at DGC, raise Rs over 45 lakh for COVID relief work

By Pti

New Delhi, July 11: Cricket legend Kapil Dev joined ace golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar for a round at the renovated Delhi Golf Club (DGC) here on Saturday and raised Rs 50 lakh for COVID-19 relief work.

Also part of the action was former India cricketer Murali Karthik.

The round involving Shubhankar, Gaganjeet, Kapil and Murali was termed 'Champions for a Cause - Charity Golf Match'. The match ended level at a score of -5. Bhullar scored 70 on the par 72 course while his partner Kapil scored 76.

Shubhankar recorded a score of 73 and his partner Karthik also scored 76 in a closely fought match. Both teams' combined score was 5 under par for the round, with the match ending in a tie.

In the process, they also helped raise Rs 45,62,000.

Speaking about his round and the newly laid course, Shubhankar said, "It was really good to be travelling out and playing on a Championship course after quite a break.

"It played really smooth and I congratulate the DGC and the entire team that came up with this fantastic effort. Looking forward to some top competition in the coming months and this round with such top athletes will do my confidence a world of good."

Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 21:59 [IST]
