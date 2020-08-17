Clippers' Leonard wary of Porzingis ahead of NBA playoffs

The Clippers will begin their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Mavericks on Monday (August 17), and will go in as favourites.

However, they face a dangerous Dallas team that features Luka Doncic and Porzingis, although the latter has been dealing with a heel injury.

Leonard said the Clippers, the second seeds in the west, faced a test against Porzingis – who averaged 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds during the regular season.

"He's seven [foot]-something, seven-two, seven foot, can shoot the ball, can dribble, make plays out of the post, even from that three-point line by dribble driving," he told reporters.

"You've just got to keep a high hand up and try to challenge his shots. He's very skilled."

The Clippers won five of their eight seeding games at the Walt Disney World Resort as the season resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Leonard said it was an opportunity for his team to build chemistry ahead of the playoffs.

"Really just team experience. Being able to play eight games, see what works for us, and going into these playoffs, obviously we're around each other a lot more. That's it," he said.

"Just able to somewhat get a team bond going on and just focusing on these playoffs, taking those eight games one game at a time.

"Our team was different with guys in and out, but that's what it is for me."