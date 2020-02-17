This one is for him – Leonard thanks Kobe Bryant after winning All-Star Game MVP

LA, February 17: Kawhi Leonard dedicated his NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award to the Los Angeles Lakers great on Sunday.
Leonard's 30 points helped Team LeBron beat Team Giannis 157-155 in Chicago and the Clippers star was named MVP.
The award was renamed in honour of the Lakers great, who died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others last month.
Leonard thanked Bryant, telling NBA on TNT: "It means a lot to me.
"Words can't even explain, just making this the first Kobe Bryant MVP trophy. I want to thank Kobe for everything he done for me, all the long talks, the workouts, thank you.
"This one is for him."
Leonard added: "They did a great job with the format this year. They had us come out playing hard in the fourth quarter and competing for a total points score.
"That's pretty much how we got to competing out there."