This one is for him – Leonard thanks Kobe Bryant after winning All-Star Game MVP

By Dejan Kalinic
Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard was honoured to win the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

LA, February 17: Kawhi Leonard dedicated his NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award to the Los Angeles Lakers great on Sunday.

Leonard's 30 points helped Team LeBron beat Team Giannis 157-155 in Chicago and the Clippers star was named MVP.

The award was renamed in honour of the Lakers great, who died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others last month.

Team LeBron beat Team Giannis in NBA All-Star Game

Leonard thanked Bryant, telling NBA on TNT: "It means a lot to me.

"Words can't even explain, just making this the first Kobe Bryant MVP trophy. I want to thank Kobe for everything he done for me, all the long talks, the workouts, thank you.

"This one is for him."

Leonard added: "They did a great job with the format this year. They had us come out playing hard in the fourth quarter and competing for a total points score.

"That's pretty much how we got to competing out there."

Real Madrid suffer Celta blow in La Liga
Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 11:20 [IST]
