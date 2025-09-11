Indian Roll Ball League gets Launched in Dubai - All you Need to Know about the Sports which was born in 2003

Keegan Bradley Challenges Team Europe's Underdog Narrative Ahead Of Ryder Cup
Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025

myKhel Team

Keegan Bradley, the captain of the United States Ryder Cup team, has dismissed the idea that Team Europe are underdogs this year. He believes Luke Donald's squad might be one of Europe's strongest ever. Despite Rory McIlroy's earlier claim that Europe were underdogs, Bradley sees them as a formidable team.

Bradley expressed his views candidly, saying, "To be honest with you, I really don't care what they [Team Europe] are doing. I really don't care what Team Europe does. All I know is that, when I look at their team, I see maybe the best European Ryder Cup team ever." He acknowledged Europe's depth and confidence.

Luke Donald made minimal changes to the European team that triumphed in Rome in 2023. Rasmus Hojgaard replaced his twin brother Nicolai, marking the fewest changes since 1979 when European players began competing. The team features stars like Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, and Tommy Fleetwood.

Donald also announced his wildcard picks for the event at Bethpage Black. Shane Lowry, John Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, and Matt Fitzpatrick were all included. This lineup adds to Europe's strength and experience.

The US team is gearing up for the Procore Championship this weekend. Ten players from Bradley's squad will participate, with only Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau absent. Tournament organisers have arranged pairings to suit Bradley's strategy.

Scottie Scheffler will play alongside rookie Russell Henley and non-member Webb Simpson. Cameron Young and Ben Griffin will join Justin Thomas in another group. Collin Morikawa teams up with Sam Burns and JJ Spaun, while Harris English partners with Patrick Cantlay and Gary Woodland.

Bradley's Confidence in His Team

Bradley feels confident about his team's preparation for alternate shot (foursomes) matches. "Very far along. We're 90 per cent I'd say," he mentioned regarding their readiness. He emphasised the importance of knowing pairings for foursomes but noted more flexibility in fourballs.

The US captain praised his team's camaraderie: "We really have a group of a great team. These guys really care about one another; they treat each other with respect." He described it as the closest-knit team he's seen.

The upcoming Ryder Cup promises intense competition between two well-prepared teams. With both sides boasting strong lineups and strategic planning, fans can expect thrilling matches on golf's grand stage.