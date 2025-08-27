Keegan Bradley Decides Not To Compete In Ryder Cup, Selects Rookies Young And Griffin For US Team

'How much Money do you Want?' Virender Sehwag schooled by Shaurya Chakra Winning Major for Promoting IND vs PAK Asia Cup Match

Keegan Bradley has decided not to participate in this year's Ryder Cup, a choice that he admits was emotionally difficult. The USA captain finalised his 12-member team by selecting six wildcard players. These players will join the automatic qualifiers: Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Bradley expressed his deep desire to play in the Ryder Cup and fight alongside his teammates. "I grew up wanting to play Ryder Cups and wanting to fight alongside these guys," he said. "It broke my heart not to play, it really did." He emphasised that his main goal was to be the best captain possible for the team.

The team includes two-time major winners Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, along with Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns. Bradley has also given Ryder Cup debuts to Ben Griffin and Cameron Young. The event is set to take place at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, starting on September 26.

Bradley explained that if he felt the team would benefit from his participation as a player, he would have considered it. However, he is confident that stepping aside was the right decision for the team's success. "I know 100% for certain this was the right choice," he stated.

Cameron Young is particularly thrilled about making his Ryder Cup debut in New York. "Playing for your country is very special. I can't wait to get out there," he shared. Young highlighted how significant this opportunity is for both him and his father, who has been instrumental in his golf journey.

The selection process was challenging but rewarding for Bradley as a captain. He praised the six players who performed exceptionally well towards the end of their season, making his job easier. "These six guys played so incredibly coming down the stretch here and made my job so much easier," Bradley noted.

Young expressed how meaningful it is to represent his country at such a prestigious event on home turf. "To get the opportunity to represent my country and play at a Ryder Cup is something we have both dreamed of," he added.

This year's Ryder Cup holds particular significance due to its location in New York, making it an especially memorable event for those involved.