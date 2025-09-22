IND vs PAK: India beat Pakistan again in less than 24 Hours after Asia Cup 2025 Victory, win a thriller in Colombo

Kelsey Mitchell Praises Indiana Fever's Unbelievable Resilience After Stunning Victory Over Aces

Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 17:56 [IST]

Kelsey Mitchell praised the Indiana Fever for their impressive and determined performance against the Las Vegas Aces. Despite being considered underdogs, the Fever managed an 89-73 victory in the first game of their semi-final series. Key players like Caitlin Clark, Aari McDonald, Chloe Bibby, and Sophie Cunningham were absent, yet Indiana triumphed.

Mitchell was instrumental in this win, scoring a playoff career-high of 34 points. She hit four out of six three-pointers and also contributed three assists and three steals. This defeat marked only the second loss for the Aces in their last 20 games and was their most significant playoff loss since the 2022 WNBA finals.

Mitchell expressed admiration for her teammates after they took home-court advantage from Las Vegas. "Our group was just, it was unbelievable," she said. The Fever's resilience was evident when they withstood a late first-quarter surge from the Aces without faltering.

The Fever's ability to maintain focus during challenging moments impressed Mitchell. "At any given time, we can and we won't [fold], so I'm proud of our group," she stated. Her approach to the game remains simple: "I just try to keep it about basketball."

Aces head coach Becky Hammon acknowledged Mitchell's outstanding performance. "Clearly, we had no answer for Mitchell," Hammon admitted. "She made every freaking shot; it seemed like she had a hot night." The Fever played with urgency that left the Aces unable to match their pace.

Hammon noted her team's offensive struggles during the game. "[We were] Ultra, ultra stagnant [offensively]," she commented. The Fever's dynamic playstyle proved too much for Las Vegas to handle on this occasion.

The Fever's victory over the Aces highlights their determination and skill despite missing key players. Their ability to adapt and perform under pressure sets them apart as formidable contenders in this series.