Kevin Durant becomes second-youngest player to reach 20,000 NBA points

California, January 11: Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant became the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points on Wednesday (January 10).

Durant achieved the feat against the Los Angeles Clippers – second only to Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

With two-time MVP Stephen Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (rest) out of the line-up, Durant was forced to lead the offensive attack, scoring 25 points in the first half.

Durant – last season's NBA Finals MVP – did most of his damage with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but has been scoring at an impressive rate since joining the Warriors in 2016.

His 25th point of the night gave him 20,000 points for his career. Congrats Kevin Durant! #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/KOSIrL5jkQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 11, 2018

Most impressively, he reached the feat at the second-youngest age despite having elite scorers surrounding him on almost every team he has ever been on throughout his career.

Only 44 players have reached 20,000 points in NBA history.

Source: OPTA