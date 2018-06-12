English

Kevin Durant can have 'whatever deal he wants', say Warriors

Los Angeles, June 12: The Golden State Warriors are prepared to offer Kevin Durant "whatever deal he wants" to keep the star forward.

Durant wants to stay with the Warriors and Golden State will do everything they can to make that happen.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers told reporters on Monday (June 11) that Durant can sign whatever contract he wants.

"I'd love to have him for 10 years," Myers said (via The Athletic).

"Look what he did for us last year. He did us a great service. So, he's earned the right to sign whatever deal he wants. I just want him to sign a deal.

"I want him to be happy and want him to know we want him as long as he wants to be here."

Durant signed a two-year, $51.25million contract with the Warriors in July 2016.

The Warriors won back-to-back championships and Durant earned two straight Finals MVP awards during that contract.

Durant reportedly declined his player option for 2018-19 in mid-April and he will become an unrestricted free agent.

But, Durant told ESPN during the NBA Finals he plans to re-sign with the Warriors.

