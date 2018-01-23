Durant: Capela talking trash because of his easy role with Rockets

California, January 23: Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant hit back at the Houston Rockets' Clint Capela.

Following Saturday's 116-108 win, Capela claimed his team had surpassed the Warriors after beating them twice this season.

"We're confident because we know if we're doing what we're supposed to do, we're going to beat them ... We are better than them," Capela told ESPN.

Naturally Capela's comments did not sit well with the Warriors, who are 3.5 games ahead of the Rockets in the Western Conference standings.

Durant, who said after Saturday's game that the Rockets' win did not really matter in the grand scheme of things, responded to Capela's claims Monday (January 22).

"They should feel confident," Durant told reporters of the Rockets after practice.

"Obviously we're confident. We feel as though we're the best team in the league. We can beat anyone as well."

Durant and Golden State have more room to talk as three-time reigning Western Conference champions. As for Capela, Durant believes his "easy" role within the Rockets' offense prompted him to make such comments.

"You hear from guys like Capela. Usually, he's catching the ball and laying it up from or James Harden," Durant said. "His job is not as hard. When your job is that hard, you know you can't just come out and say s*** like that.

"I don't expect that from and James and Ariza and the rest of the guys because they know how hard it is to come out and do it every night. Capela, catch and dunk every night, it's pretty easy."

Source: OPTA