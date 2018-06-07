English

I'm not done yet! - Durant display not his 'defining moment'

Posted By:
Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant plans to create more match-winning efforts

Los Angeles, June 7: Kevin Durant refused to label his match-winning game-three performance for the Golden State Warriors as his career's "defining moment", as he plans to create more.

The Warriors star blew the Cleveland Cavaliers away in Ohio, scoring 43 points and recording 13 rebounds to secure a 110-102 victory and a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Having similarly delivered at this stage last year, Durant has spent the last 12 months dodging questions about whether he will ever top his 2017 display, and he now plans to do the same when asked to analyse his latest performance.

Kevin Durant... star of the show
Kevin Durant... star of the show

"I'm not done playing basketball yet, so I don't really look at these as defining moments," he told a news conference.

"I don't want to downplay anything, but I don't want to act like this is the end of the road. So I just get back to work tomorrow and figure out a better game plan.

"I thought we did some things that we need to correct if we want to win the next game. I'm just really trying to come in and be the best team-mate, player I can be until this thing is over. I've just got to stay locked in."

Even in the face of an outstanding display, Durant remained cool and composed throughout, acknowledging this ability comes with experience.

"Don't get me wrong, every time I make a shot in the NBA, I get excited," he said. "I just internalise it a little bit more as I get older than I did as a younger player."

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue