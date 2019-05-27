Kevin Na claims Charles Schwab Challenge

Na entered the final round in the lead and the 35-year-old never looked back following a four-under-par 66 in Fort Worth, Texas.

He had six birdies – four of which were on the front nine – and a pair of bogeys en route to his third PGA Tour title.

Na finished 13 under overall at Colonial Golf Course, ahead of fellow American Tony Finau.

"It feels great," Na said after his round. "Standing on the first tee, I looked at that wall and I imagined my name on it, and sure enough it's going to be there.

"Every year I come here I know I have a chance to win, and I knew before my career was over I was definitely going to win out here, if not multiple times. It's nice to get one, and who knows, maybe I'll win a couple more times before my career is over here."

Finau, who was the 18-hole leader, remained in contention and ultimately finished runner-up following his final-round 68.

With the win Kevin Na gets this 1973 Dodge Challenger car! pic.twitter.com/IRtx83wyOZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2019

He used a birdie on the par-four 18th hole to break out of a tie for second place.

It was his fifth second-place finish since the start of the 2017-18 season — the most of any player on Tour.

Andrew Putnam (66) and C.T. Pan (69) were a shot further back and tied for third, while Jonas Blixt (68) rounded out the top five at seven under.

Rory Sabbatini (67) and Ryan Palmer (69) were locked into a tie for sixth place at six under and Jordan Spieth joined Tyrrell Hatton and Mackenzie Hughes, among others, in a tie for eighth.

Former world number one Spieth had three bogeys and a birdie for a two-over-par 72 as he finished eight strokes off the pace.