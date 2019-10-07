Na edges Cantlay in play-off to win Shriners Hospitals for Children Open again

Na won the PGA Tour event for a second time, adding to his 2011 success after a dramatic final round in Las Vegas.

The American, who carded a second-round 62 and a 61 in the third, finished at 23 under, alongside Cantlay, after a final-round 70.

A par at the second play-off hole was enough for Na to secure his fourth PGA Tour victory as Cantlay made bogey.

Na endured a difficult final round, making a triple bogey on the par-four 10th before recovering, including sinking a 22-footer for par at 17.

Cantlay, who fired a final-round 68, saw a 24-footer for the win at the last just miss, as he finished runner-up for the second straight year.

Na and Cantlay sunk putts for birdies at the first play-off hole, the former walking his in, before the second proved the difference.

Pat Perez (68) finished outright third at 21 under, a shot ahead of defending champion Bryson DeChambeau (63), Adam Hadwin (63) and Brian Stuard (67).