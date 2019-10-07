English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Na edges Cantlay in play-off to win Shriners Hospitals for Children Open again

By Dejan Kalinic
Kevin Na

Las Vegas, October 7: Kevin Na edged Patrick Cantlay in a play-off to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on Sunday (October 6).

Na won the PGA Tour event for a second time, adding to his 2011 success after a dramatic final round in Las Vegas.

The American, who carded a second-round 62 and a 61 in the third, finished at 23 under, alongside Cantlay, after a final-round 70.

A par at the second play-off hole was enough for Na to secure his fourth PGA Tour victory as Cantlay made bogey.

Na endured a difficult final round, making a triple bogey on the par-four 10th before recovering, including sinking a 22-footer for par at 17.

Cantlay, who fired a final-round 68, saw a 24-footer for the win at the last just miss, as he finished runner-up for the second straight year.

Na and Cantlay sunk putts for birdies at the first play-off hole, the former walking his in, before the second proved the difference.

Pat Perez (68) finished outright third at 21 under, a shot ahead of defending champion Bryson DeChambeau (63), Adam Hadwin (63) and Brian Stuard (67).

More KEVIN NA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: STE 1 - 0 LYN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 7, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue