Na wins Sony Open in Hawaii after final-hole birdie

The American carded a five-under 65 in the final round at Waialae Country Club, finishing a stroke clear of Chris Kirk (65) and Joaquin Niemann (66).

Na made a short birdie putt after producing a great chip on the final hole, the birdie sending him to 21 under and victory.

It marked his fifth PGA Tour win and fourth in two and a half years.

"It's a nice feeling. I know it's a Ryder Cup year, it's all positives. I feel great," Na told a news conference after his win.

"It's four seasons in a row I've won, it's a great feeling, nice to get it done early but I'd like to win another one before the season is over."

1 win in his first 369 starts.

4 wins in his last 55 starts. Kevin Na is getting used to the top. pic.twitter.com/vDg7JObTrp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 18, 2021

Behind Kirk and Niemann were Webb Simpson (64), Marc Leishman (65) and overnight leader Brendan Steele (69).

Niemann, who lost a play-off at the Tournament of Champions last week, finished second for the second straight week.

CLUTCH.@JoacoNiemann chips in on 17 to get to -19. He’s just one shot back with a hole to play. pic.twitter.com/Qjj9Mdx9Tz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 18, 2021

The last player to finish second in back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour was Simpson in 2019.

Patton Kizzire (64), Collin Morikawa (64), Billy Horschel (65) and Daniel Berger (66) finished tied for seventh at 18 under.