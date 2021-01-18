English
Na wins Sony Open in Hawaii after final-hole birdie

By Dejan Kalinic
Kevin Na
Kevin Na claimed his fifth PGA Tour title, winning the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Hawaii, January 18: Kevin Na birdied the final hole to win the Sony Open in Hawaii by one stroke on Sunday.

The American carded a five-under 65 in the final round at Waialae Country Club, finishing a stroke clear of Chris Kirk (65) and Joaquin Niemann (66).

Na made a short birdie putt after producing a great chip on the final hole, the birdie sending him to 21 under and victory.

It marked his fifth PGA Tour win and fourth in two and a half years.

"It's a nice feeling. I know it's a Ryder Cup year, it's all positives. I feel great," Na told a news conference after his win.

"It's four seasons in a row I've won, it's a great feeling, nice to get it done early but I'd like to win another one before the season is over."

Behind Kirk and Niemann were Webb Simpson (64), Marc Leishman (65) and overnight leader Brendan Steele (69).

Niemann, who lost a play-off at the Tournament of Champions last week, finished second for the second straight week.

The last player to finish second in back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour was Simpson in 2019.

Patton Kizzire (64), Collin Morikawa (64), Billy Horschel (65) and Daniel Berger (66) finished tied for seventh at 18 under.

Story first published: Monday, January 18, 2021, 9:00 [IST]
