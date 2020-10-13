Khabib-McGregor reality TV series showdown? Not even for $5b, says UFC champ

Khabib won a bad-blooded showdown with Irish star McGregor at UFC 229, where the former won via a fourth-round submission in 2018.

The blockbuster bout also saw an ugly build-up come to a head after the fight in Las Vegas, with the two warring camps involved in a mass melee.

There has been talk lightweight champion Khabib and former titleholder McGregor could take part in 2021 TV series the "The Ultimate Fighter" as opposing coaches, but the Russian has no interest.

"'The Ultimate Fighter' with him [McGregor] is good attention for him," Nurmagomedov told ESPN.

"I don't want to give him this. I never give him this. Even if they give me $5 billion -- even if they gave me the UFC -- I never do this. This is good attention for him.

"It's done. Everything is done October 6, 2018 [the day Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor at UFC 229]. I finish him. I finish everything about him."

Khabib (28-0) is preparing to defend his title against Justin Gaethje (22-2) at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi on October 24.

Former featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor announced his decision to retire in June, having returned to the UFC in January after a 15-month absence and knocked out Donald Cerrone at welterweight in just 40 seconds.

McGregor and Dustin Poirier have agreed to face one another in a charity mixed martial arts fight, while there has been talk of a boxing bout between the former and legend Manny Pacquiao.

"I had new challenge in Dustin Poirier [in 2019] and now Justin Gaethje," Khabib added. "We'll see who it's going to be next, but I don't think it's going to be Conor McGregor."