English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Khabib will return to UFC and aim for 30-0 – White

By Dejan Kalinic
Khabib
Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC career may not be over yet, according to Dana White.

London, October 30: UFC president Dana White believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will come out of retirement and aim to improve his record to 30-0.

Khabib, 32, stunningly announced his retirement after beating Justin Gaethje to defend the lightweight championship at UFC 254 last week.

But White feels Khabib will return to honour his father Abdulmanap, who died in July after complications from a coronavirus infection.

UFC 254 results: Khabib Nurmagomedov announces his retirement

"Khabib and I have been talking," White told CBS Sports on Thursday.

"He was completely emotional that night when he got through that fight. I have a feeling that he might go for 30-0."

White added: "I think that he's not going to retire.

"His dad wanted him to get to 30-0 and I think he wants to honour his dad's wish."

More KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sachin had predicted Gaikwad's success
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, October 30, 2020, 10:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More