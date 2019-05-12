English

Kinhult holds nerve to win dramatic British Masters

By Opta
Chepstow (UK), May 12: Marcus Kinhult held his nerve in a dramatic finish at the British Masters to win his first European Tour title.

The Swede finished his round with two straight birdies at 17 and 18 on Sunday to reach 16 under par, good enough to claim the title by one shot.

Matt Wallace, Robert MacIntyre and defending champion Eddie Pepperell all finished in a tie for second, denied the chance for a play-off by Kinhult's nerveless eight-foot putt to move ahead at the last.

Kinhult is ranked 210 in the world and had missed the cut in six of his previous seven tournaments but overcame adversity in his final round to triumph in Southport.

He had bogeyed 15 and 16, just as Pepperell (66) and MacIntyre (68) were launching ideally timed charges up the leaderboard to take the clubhouse lead, but recovered to triumph.

Wallace, with whom Kinhult had shared the overnight lead, was in contention throughout the day and also had a birdie opportunity on the last, though he could only manage a one-under 71, paying the price for bogeying the 12th for a second straight round.

Richie Ramsay started the day in third but his round was unexpectedly interrupted by a family of ducks on the second hole. He went on to record a double bogey in a level-par 72, giving him a fifth-place finish.

Tommy Fleetwood struggled to a one-over 73 on the final day, but a tie for eighth place was still enough to match the best finish by a tournament host.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 20:10 [IST]
