Kochi Blue Spikers look for hat-trick of wins as they face Black Hawks Hyderabad in Pro Volleyball League

Sitting second in the table with four points from two matches the will be looking to make it a hat-trick of wins at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Kochi has been riding high on confidence with the fans coming out in large numbers to support them.

Skipper Mohan Ukkrapandian has led the side from front with two 'player of the match' performances.

Ahead of the match, Prabagaran S said, "We are really thankful to our fans for backing us. In the last match against Ahmedabad we were really feeling the heat at one point but our fans cheered us on to boost our morale and we finally ended up winning the game. The Hyderabad team is young and they have a very attacking style of play, I really feel it will be a great contest."

The league, which is an initiative of Baseline Ventures and Volleyball Federation of India, began on February 2.

Hyderabad on the other hand are placed in the third spot courtesy their win against Ahmedabad.

Hyderabad captain Carson Clark felt that it is going to be a tough tie as Kochi has been playing really well.

"Kochi has a good all-around team with some great players in it. We have to be smart in our strategy and make sure that we don't give easy points to them."

(Source: Pro Volley Media)

Match details

Friday, February 8

Kocki Blue Spikers vs Black Hawks Hyderabad

7pm at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kochi

Live on SONY SIX/SONY TEN 3

Live streaming on SONY LIV