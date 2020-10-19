English
Kokrak beats Schauffele to CJ Cup title for first PGA Tour crown

By Sacha Pisani
Jason Kokrak
Jason Kokrak emerged triumphant in Las Vegas, where the American topped the leaderboard after four rounds.

Las Vegas, October 19: Jason Kokrak celebrated a maiden PGA Tour title after winning The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek by two strokes on Sunday.

Kokrak carded an eight-under-par 64 to beat fellow American Xander Schauffele to the title in Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old Kokrak was flawless in the final round, holing eight birdies to finish 20 under for the tournament, including four in a row from the fifth to the eighth.

Kokrak – in his 233rd career start on the PGA Tour – made 14 putts of 10 feet or more during the event – a career-high in a Tour tournament.

Schauffele, who was seeking his fifth PGA Tour crown, posted a fourth-round 66 to earn the runners-up cheque.

After shooting a 74 on the penultimate day, Schauffele responded with seven birdies and just one bogey as he backed up his fifth-place finish at the U.S. Open.

Tyrrell Hatton (65) and overnight leader Russell Henley (70) closed the tournament tied for third at 17 under, while Talor Gooch (68) was a shot further back.

Defending champion Justin Thomas' bid for a third CJ Cup title ended in a share of 12th, 12 strokes adrift of Kokrak.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy recorded a 74 as he fell 11 positions to six under – a shot better off than Brooks Koepka.

Koepka – playing for the first time following a two-month injury layoff due to hip and knee issues which forced him to miss the FedEx Cup play-offs and U.S. Open – posted a one-over-par 73.

Former world number one Jordan Spieth's (67) second consecutive round in the 60s earned a share of 38th but his struggles continue as he still searches for his first triumph since 2017.

Monday, October 19, 2020
