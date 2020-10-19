Kokrak beats Schauffele to CJ Cup title for first PGA Tour crown

Kokrak carded an eight-under-par 64 to beat fellow American Xander Schauffele to the title in Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old Kokrak was flawless in the final round, holing eight birdies to finish 20 under for the tournament, including four in a row from the fifth to the eighth.

Kokrak – in his 233rd career start on the PGA Tour – made 14 putts of 10 feet or more during the event – a career-high in a Tour tournament.

Schauffele, who was seeking his fifth PGA Tour crown, posted a fourth-round 66 to earn the runners-up cheque.

After shooting a 74 on the penultimate day, Schauffele responded with seven birdies and just one bogey as he backed up his fifth-place finish at the U.S. Open.

Tyrrell Hatton (65) and overnight leader Russell Henley (70) closed the tournament tied for third at 17 under, while Talor Gooch (68) was a shot further back.

Defending champion Justin Thomas' bid for a third CJ Cup title ended in a share of 12th, 12 strokes adrift of Kokrak.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy recorded a 74 as he fell 11 positions to six under – a shot better off than Brooks Koepka.

Koepka – playing for the first time following a two-month injury layoff due to hip and knee issues which forced him to miss the FedEx Cup play-offs and U.S. Open – posted a one-over-par 73.

Former world number one Jordan Spieth's (67) second consecutive round in the 60s earned a share of 38th but his struggles continue as he still searches for his first triumph since 2017.