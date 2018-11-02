Koreas agree for a joint bid to host 2032 Olympics

English

Athletes from North and South Korea marched under a unified flag at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Pyoenchang Winter Games
Seoul, November 2: Close on the heels of the success of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the two Koreas have agreed to send a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirming their interest to co-host the 2032 Summer Games.

So far, India and and India have also expressed an interest in hosting the Summer Games in 2032.

Athletes from North and South Korea marched under a unified peninsula flag at the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics earlier this year, and the two Koreas have seen a significant thaw in tensions since.

Sports officials from both sides held talks to discuss ways of expanding sports exchanges. The statement also said they agreed to form a combined team to compete in the men's Handball World Championship in Germany next year.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to pursue the joint Olympics bid at their summit in Pyongyang in September.

    Friday, November 2, 2018, 14:43 [IST]
