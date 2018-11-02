Koreas agree for a joint bid to host 2032 Olympics

So far, India and and India have also expressed an interest in hosting the Summer Games in 2032.

Athletes from North and South Korea marched under a unified peninsula flag at the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics earlier this year, and the two Koreas have seen a significant thaw in tensions since.

North and South Korea agree to formally seek talks with the International Olympics Committee to discuss co-hosting 2032 Summer Games https://t.co/J3A4Re8P3A — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) November 2, 2018

Sports officials from both sides held talks to discuss ways of expanding sports exchanges. The statement also said they agreed to form a combined team to compete in the men's Handball World Championship in Germany next year.

North and South Korea agree to officially inform the International Olympic Committee of their intent to jointly host 2032 Summer Olympics. https://t.co/bIwVn5jsdF — The Associated Press (@AP) November 2, 2018

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to pursue the joint Olympics bid at their summit in Pyongyang in September.