Kothari, Brijesh, Advani notch up easy wins

Bengaluru, January 11: Brijesh Damani, Pankaj Advani and Sourav Kothari all notched up easy wins at the ongoing 85th Senior National Billiards at the Karnataka State Billiards Association on Thursday.

PSPB’s Brijesh had an easy outing against Ankur Khetan of Gujrat, defeating him 3-0. Meanwhile, Advani like the previous day had another easy day.

The world champion beat Mueem 3-0. Advani was in fine form as he notched up another easy win. He defeated the Telangana cueist with three easy frames. Crafting a break of 71, Advani took the opening frame 101-10, before taking the second 103-24 with a high break of 64. Needing just one more frame to wrap up the win the Karnataka cueist wasted no time as he wrapped up the game taking it 101-13.

On the other hand Kothari had a walkover in one match and it the other he made short work of Tamil Nadu’s Prem Prakash. PSPB’s Kothari crafted huge breaks of 97, 53 and 102 to walk away with the win. Kothari ousted Prakash 3-0 ((101 (97)-27, 100 (53)-61, 102 (102)-00).

Results: League: Brijesh Damani (PSPB) beat Ankur Khetan (GUJ) 3 – 0 (100-45, 100-16, 100 (64)-29); Kunal Agarwal (ODI) beat M.L. Lakshman (KAR) 3 – 1 (100-92, 100-73, 06-100, 100-87); Pankaj Advani (KAR) beat Muneem (TLGN) 3 – 0 (100-30, 100 (100)-00, 101 (71)-10); Durga Prasad (RSPB) beat Tushar Shresta (BHI) 3 – 0 (100 (56)-60, 103 (63)-24, 101 (59)-13); Rupesh Shah (PSPB) beat Siddhartha Patni (MP) 3 – 1 (101 (101)-08, 84-102, 100 (53)-18, 101 (74)-07); Satish Kumar Amrut (KAR) beat Lakshay Sudi (UKD) 3 – 0 (101-18, 100-24, 100-47); Sourav Kothari (PSPB) vs Vishal Abrol (J&K) Sourav Kothari got a walkover; Prem Prakash (TN) beat Utsav Ramani (GUJ) 3 – 2 (27-100, 99-101, 101-63, 101-34, 100-27); Rafath Habib (RSPB) beat Vishal Madan (MAH) 3 – 0 (100-53, 100-20, 100-44) D.Raj Kumar (KAR) vs Ajinkya Agnihotri (HAR) D.Raj Kumar got walkover; Dhruv Sitwala (PSPB) beat D.Bhuvaneswaran (TN) 3 – 1 (103 (103)-06, 102-52, 29-102, 100-02; Ketan Chawla (MP) beat Malkeet Singh (RSPB) 3 – 0 (101-84, 101-82, 102-65); Siddharth Parikh (RSPB) beat Arjun Mehta (KAR) 3 – 0 (100 (96)-00, 101 (52)-52, 101 (61)-22); Himanshu Jain (TLGN) beat I.S.Malik (UP) 3 – 1 (101 (54)-66, 88-101, 100-36, 100 (54)-41); Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) beat Sasha Sambi (KAR) 3 – 0 (100-28, 100 (66)-17, 100 (54)-00); I.H. Manudev (KAR) vs Saurabh K.Ayyagari (CHG) I.H.Manudev got walkover; K. Venkatesham (RSPB) beat Michael Rebello (KAR) 3 – 0 (100 – 39, 100-26, 101-37); Manan Chandra (PSPB) beat Rajiv Inugati (AP) 3 – 0 (100-53, 100 (100)-02, 100-60); B.Bhaskar (KAR) beat Rovin D’Souza (MAH) 3 – 0 (100 (87)-37, 100-90 (50), 100 (82)-10); Rohan Jambu Saria (MAH) beat M.Simhadri Reddy (AP) 3 – 0 (105 (87)-00, 101 (66)-18, 100-82); Devendra Joshi (PSPB) vs K.S.Naveen Kumar Devendra Joshi got walkover; Subrat Das (ODI) beat Vijay Nichani (TN) 3 – 0 (101-93 (52), 101-83, 100-66); Aditya Agarwal (RSPB) beat S.Simhachalam (RSPB) 3 – 1 (71 (60)-100, 100 (58)-45, 100-76, 100 (63)-87); Shyam Jagtiani (WB) beat Anseth Pereira (JHK) 3 – 0 (102-86, 102-56, 100-24); Rishabh Thakkar (MAH) beat Nikhil Ghadge (MAH) 3 – 1 (100-89, 62-100, 101-94, 103 (68)-67); Sandeep Gulati (DEL) beat Nitin Kohli (UP) 3 – 1 (68-100 (52), 101-81, 100 (100)-23, 100-73); Nadeem Azeez (KAR) vs S.Shankar Rao (AP) Nadeem Azeez got walkover Kamal Chawla (RSPB) beat Rishabh Kumar (MAH) 3 – 2 (32-100 (51), 100-55, 41-100, 100 (90)-38, 101-87); Manish Jain (WB) beat Shekar Surve (RSPB) 3 – 2 (74-102, 102-41, 55-102, 101-39, 100-57); Alok Kumar (PSPB) beat Amit Sharma (DEL) 3 – 0 (101-79, 102-34, 100 (54)-23); S.Shrikrishna (TN) beat Kaavya Bharath (TN) 3 – 1 (79-100, 100 (68)-22, 100 (63)-87 (59), 101 (68)-32); Neeraj Kumar (RSPB) beat Aamer Hussain (WB) 3 – 0 (102 (62)-52, 101 (54)-91 (68), 100 (80)-58); Sourav Kothari (PSPB) beat Prem Prakash (TN) 3 – 0 (101 (97)-27, 100 (53)-61, 102 (102)-00); Brijesh Damani (PSPB) beat M.L.Lakshman (KAR) 3 – 0 (100-31, 100-21, 100 (71)-61); Dhruv Sitwala (PSPB) beat Malkeet Singh (RSPB) 3 – 0 (101-12, 101 (91)-63, 100 (90)-95); Siddharth Parikh (RSPB) beat Himanshu Jain (TLGN) 3 – 2 (101-39, 100-57, 39-101, 50-101, 102-37); I.H. Manudev (KAR) beat Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) 3 – 2 (00-102 (98), 101 (72)-65, 101 (67)-80, 09-100 (78), 102 (66)-97); D. Raj Kumar (KAR) beat Vishal Madan (MAH) 3 – 2 (101 (66)-86, 101-89, 69-100, 55-102, 100-70); B. Bhaskar (KAR) beat Rohan Jambu Saria (MAH) 3 – 0 (100 (95)-00, 100-78, 101 (81)-46); Devendra Joshi (PSPB) beat Subrat Das (ODI) 3 – 0 (102-55, 101 (61)-24, 102 (102)-02)