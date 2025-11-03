More sports Kyle Lowry Celebrated As He Joins Elite NBA 20-Season Club During 76ers' Win Over Nets Kyle Lowry made history by joining the NBA's prestigious 20-season club during the Philadelphia 76ers' victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Coach Nick Nurse praised Lowry's leadership and impact on the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 17:46 [IST]

Nick Nurse praised Kyle Lowry's enduring career as the 39-year-old guard joined the elite NBA 20-season club on Sunday. Lowry made his first appearance of the season during the Philadelphia 76ers' dominant win over the Brooklyn Nets. He is now one of just 12 players to have played in 20 seasons, alongside legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant.

Nurse expressed admiration for Lowry's leadership within the team. "Who would have thought it for Kyle Lowry 20 years ago, right?" Nurse remarked. He highlighted Lowry's role in fostering team spirit and respect among players. The coach noted how teammates support and celebrate him, indicating his positive influence.

Lowry entered the game with just over three minutes left in the 76ers' eventual 129-105 victory. He made a significant impact by scoring a three-pointer with less than two minutes remaining. Additionally, he contributed a steal and an assist, showcasing his skills at Barclays Center.

Despite questions about how long Lowry will continue playing, his contributions remain valuable. Tyrese Maxey, a fellow guard on the team, spoke highly of him: "That's a Hall of Famer we're talking about." Maxey emphasized Lowry's motivational presence and predicted that his jersey might be retired in Toronto.

The victory over the Nets improved the 76ers' record to 5-1, tying them with the Chicago Bulls at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, Brooklyn remains winless at 0-6 after this defeat.

Lowry also works as an analyst for Amazon Prime's NBA coverage. Reflecting on his teammates' reactions, he said, "They are so happy for me." His career includes winning an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, further solidifying his legacy in basketball history.

The future remains uncertain for Lowry's playing streak, but his achievements speak volumes about his dedication and talent. As he continues to inspire both on and off the court, fans and teammates alike appreciate his enduring presence in the sport.