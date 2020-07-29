Lakers could be without Davis for NBA return against Clippers

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said All-Star Davis is considered "day-to-day" after he was poked in the eye during Saturday's scrimmage against the Orlando Magic.

Davis did not participate in practice on Tuesday (July 28) as the Lakers prepare for the 2019-20 season to resume via a 22-team format in Orlando, Florida after the league was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"He's day-to-day, and while he's still dealing with discomfort there is some concern that he could potentially not play Thursday," Vogel told reporters via a video conference on Tuesday (July 28).

"But we're hopeful that he does, and we'll see how that plays out. He's going to continue to be evaluated each day."

In his first #LakeShow production, @LakerFilmRoom presents:



The King and his Freshness, connected by instincts. pic.twitter.com/z7HAsh9N8Y — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 28, 2020

Davis left the 119-112 victory over the Magic at Walt Disney Resort, having put up nine points and 10 rebounds.

The 27-year-old was averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Western Conference-leading Lakers prior to the postponement.

"I don't know if I'm allowed to really get into the details of it, other than that's what they told me to report," Vogel added. "So that's all I can give you."