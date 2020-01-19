Landry, Scheffler share The American Express lead

Landry and countryman Scheffler are four strokes clear atop the leaderboard after Saturday's penultimate round.

A one-time winner on the PGA Tour, Landry climbed two positions thanks to his seven-under-par 65 in California.

Landry – playing the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West – made a red-hot start with six birdies from his opening nine holes, including four in a row from the 14th.

The craziest shot you'll see today. \_(ツ)_/ pic.twitter.com/DCltECgbyC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 18, 2020

Scheffler, who was tied for the 36-hole lead alongside Rickie Fowler, stayed top thanks to his six-under-par 66.

On the Stadium Course, Scheffler was bogey-free with six birdies throughout day three.

Co-leader Scottie Scheffler had quite the day at @TheAmexGolf. Highlights from his third round 66 on the Stadium Course Saturday. pic.twitter.com/MpIG2c4t5J — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 19, 2020

American star Fowler dropped down to third following his two-under-par 70, which included four birdies and two bogeys.

Ryan Moore (67) and Chase Seiffert (67) are a stroke further back at 16 under through 54 holes, a shot ahead of Andrew Putnam (65), Abraham Ancer (66) and Sebastian Cappelen (64).