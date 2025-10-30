More sports Zach LaVine Shares His Love For Chicago Bulls After Loss To Sacramento Kings After a loss to the Sacramento Kings, Zach LaVine expresses his enduring love for the Chicago Bulls, reflecting on his impactful time with the team and their strong start this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 19:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Zach LaVine expressed his admiration for the Chicago Bulls after returning to the United Center with the Sacramento Kings. Despite scoring 30 points, LaVine couldn't lead the Kings to victory against his former team. The Bulls triumphed 126-113, marking their fourth consecutive win this NBA season. Matas Buzelis contributed 27 points, while Josh Giddey and Kevin Huerter added 20 and 18 points respectively for Chicago.

LaVine spent eight seasons with the Bulls, becoming a significant figure in their history by ranking in the top 10 for points, three-pointers, and field goals. Reflecting on his time in Chicago, he said, "I love Chicago. Through ups and downs. I've grown my family here. I've had major moments, low points. I became a man here. I know I did a lot of good in Chicago. I just wish I could have won more here."

The Bulls have started this season with a perfect record of 4-0, a feat they last achieved in the 2021-22 season when they also reached the postseason. However, following that success, they faced challenges in subsequent play-in tournaments and decided to part ways with key players like LaVine.

Reflecting on those years, LaVine acknowledged the potential they had back then: "We saw a glimpse of how good we were [in 2021-22], but I think there's a lot of things that go into that as well," he stated. He emphasised the importance of having a winning mindset throughout the organisation.

Despite moving on from Chicago, LaVine remains supportive of his former team. "Sometimes you do the best you can," he remarked about his time with the Bulls. He appreciates every moment spent there and continues to be a fan unless he's playing against them.

LaVine respects Chicago's decision to rebuild by focusing on younger talent after their previous struggles: "You restart, you rebuild, you go younger," he said. He is pleased to see their current success and respects their strategic choices.

The Bulls' impressive start this season signals potential growth and improvement as they aim for another successful campaign. Their decision to focus on younger players seems to be paying off as they look forward to maintaining their winning streak.