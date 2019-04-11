English

LeBron in crowd for Wade's final NBA game

By Opta
LeBron James (left) and Dwayne Wade
New York, April 11: LeBron James and other stars were in the crowd for Dwyane Wade's final NBA game on Wednesday.

In Wade's finale after a glittering 16-year career, his best friends — James, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul — were courtside for the Miami Heat's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

The trio travelled to Brooklyn to see Wade off one last time midweek.

James played with Wade in two stints — including the 2010-2014 seasons in Miami, winning two NBA championships together — and the Los Angeles Lakers superstar said he could not miss the farewell.

"We all started this journey together — obviously CP came into the league a couple years after us — but we have a brotherhood that's so much more than basketball," James said.

"CP played last night, we had our last regular-season game last night and Melo is right here in New York so we made the plan, made the decision to come up here.

"Listen, we couldn't miss D-Wade's last game. This is the last time he's going to be on an NBA floor wearing that Miami Heat uniform, that number three. So we're happy to be here supporting him."

James added: "He's given so much to this game. one of the best players we've ever seen in this game from as soon as he came out of Marquette. It's an honour for me to be alongside him for four years and to also be his brother for the last 16 years of my career."

Wade, a 13 All-Star, is averaging 14.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Miami – who were eliminated from the postseason race despite Tuesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers – entered Wednesday with a 39-42 record, tied with the Charlotte Hornets for ninth in the Eastern Conference standings.

    Thursday, April 11, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
