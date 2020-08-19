English
NBA: LeBron passes Kobe for third-most triple-doubles for Lakers

By Dejan Kalinic

Los Angeles, Aug 19: LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for outright third-most triple-doubles in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers.

James posted his 22nd triple-double for the Lakers during Tuesday's 100-93 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round series.

The three-time NBA champion moved above the late Bryant (21) and is now behind only Magic Johnson (138) and Elgin Baylor (24) in Lakers history.

The triple-double (23 points, 17 rebounds and a postseason-high 16 assists) was the 24th of James' playoff career.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 9:50 [IST]
