LeBron James won't wear social justice message on jersey

By Jon Palmieri
LeBron James

Los Angeles, July 12: Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said on Saturday (July 11) he will not wear a social justice message on his jersey during the NBA's season restart in Orlando, Florida.

Most NBA players have picked a social justice message to wear on the back of their jerseys starting later this month, but James is one of the few that declined to display one.

"It's no disrespect to the list that was handed out to all the players," James said on a video conference call.

"I commend anyone that decides to put something on the back of their jersey. It's just something that didn't seriously resonate with my mission, with my goal."

The NBA and Players Association agreed on several messages for jerseys, including Black Lives Matter, Say Their Names, Vote, I Can't Breathe and Equality.

"Everything that I do has a purpose, has a meaning," James said. "I don't need to have something on the back of my jersey for people to understand my mission or know what I'm about and what I'm here to do."

James and the Lakers begin the season restart in the second game of an opening-night doubleheader against the Clippers on July 30.

The Lakers lead the Western Conference with a 49-14 record, 5.5 games ahead of the Clippers.

Story first published: Sunday, July 12, 2020, 5:20 [IST]
